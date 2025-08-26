Llandudno fire: Mountain blaze sends thick smoke billowing above Welsh town

Smoke billowed over Llandudno after a fire broke out behind Maes Du Golf Club on Cwm Mountain on Tuesday, 26 August.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service said they deployed two appliances from Llandudno, two from Colwyn Bay, one from Denbigh, Bangor, Prestatyn, Holywell and Rhyl and two wildfire units from Abergele to tackle the blaze.

People were warned to stay away from the area and Llandudno residents were urged to close windows and doors especially residents on Ffordd Maenan and Bodnant.