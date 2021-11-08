A bus passenger racially abused a London bus driver, a disgusting video has shown.

Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after grandfather-of-five Lindon Daniels, 65, was subjected to cruel verbal abuse from a passenger.

The video, filmed on the number 26 bus on Mare Street, Hackney, captures the unknown older man shouting at Lindon from the pavement.

He calls Lindon a “c***” and a “f***ing w***er” before shouting other despicable racist slurs.

Despite shocked witnesses attempting to silence the vile man, he goes on to say “go get a job in your own country”.

Sign up to our newsletters here.