Teenage gang members rapped and waved weapons around in a video made after the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man in Hackney, London, on 7 August.

Elisandro Pinto Alves, Hanzell Greenaway, and Jaheim Thomas, all 18, and 19-year-old Marvin Edokpolo - have now been sentenced to a total of over 77 years for the attack.

They ambushed their victim in a lift, which was also occupied by a woman in her 60s, at an Overground station.

Thomas proceeded to shoot into the lift while the victim used the woman as a shield.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack and received life saving treatment from paramedics at the scene and enroute to hospital; the woman was physically unharmed.