A 230-tonne plane struggled to land at London Heathrow after flying in from Hong Kong, footage from Saturday (15 July) shows.

CX239 arrived at runway 27L during crosswinds at the airport in west London and was “kicked all over the place,” Big Jet TV, who took this footage, said.

Video shows the huge Airbus A350-1000 bouncing as it successfully lands during the adverse conditions.

“Even during a landing like this, you’d be surprised to see just how calm the pilots are when it’s all going on,” Big Jet TV said.