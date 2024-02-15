Six new names and colours have been revealed for the rebrand of the London Overground rail lines.

The six lines will be renamed to Liberty, Lioness, Mildmay, Suffragette, Weaver and Windrush, Sadiq Khan announced on Friday, 15 February.

The London Mayor has said they celebrate “different parts of London’s unique local history and culture.”

The current map of the lines has been likened to a mass of “orange spaghetti” but the six sections will appear on Tube maps as parallel lines once the rebranding is rolled out in the autumn, making the network easier to navigate.