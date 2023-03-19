Protesters, including Jeremy Corbyn and Michael Rosen, took to the streets of central London on Saturday afternoon (18 March) for an anti-racist demonstration organised partly in response to the government’s Illegal Migration Bill.

The march in the capital was organised by Stand Up To Racism and the STUC, who also held protests in Glasgow and Cardiff.

Introduced by home secretary Suella Braverman, the controversial legislation states that refugees who arrive in the UK through unauthorised means, such as crossing the English Channel in a boat, will have their asylum claims deemed inadmissible.

