Dashcam captures moment Range Rover crashes into Tesla garage’s charging point

Dashcam footage captured the moment a Range Rover crashed into a Tesla garage before it flipped onto Park Royal tube station’s tracks.

The Metropolitan Police said a 33-year-old female passenger in the Range Rover died after the vehicle crashed into a stationary Tesla and veered into the Piccadilly line tracks. The other two occupants of the vehicle were hospitalised.

Police said they were called to the scene on the A40 westbound at 3:48am on Monday (22 August), and the man in the parked Tesla was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.