Thief snatches bag within seconds at central London pub

A thief snatched a bag within seconds at a pub in the centre of London.

Footage shows Aouidj Abderaouf, 29, of no fixed abode, spotting a rucksack as he makes his way through the venue on Pudding Lane on 30 July.

The victim leaves his rucksack on a seat at a table as he walks to the bar. Moments later, Abderaouf walks past the table, picks up the item and walks out.

Plain-clothed officers, who had been watching Abderaouf, stopped and arrested him as he left the pub.

Abderaouf was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison for two counts of theft.