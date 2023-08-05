Explained: London’s Ulez scheme and how it works

London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) in London imposes limitations on vehicle emissions with the aim of reducing pollution.

It is a similar scheme to those that exist in other UK cities and in Europe.

Vehicles which do not meet emissions standards incur a daily charge of £12.50 in the capital.

Ulez is due to expand to include outer London boroughs from 2 August.

The fine for failing to pay is £180.

Clean air campaigners highlight its importance to tackle the impact of pollution, particularly on children’s health, but detractors claim it is an unfair charge at a time when many are struggling financially.