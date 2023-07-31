Footage from inside a court captures the moment Lori Vallow was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole for the murders of her two children on Monday, 31 July.

In May 2023, the “cult mom,” 50, was convicted of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished in September 2019.

Vallow was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019.

Judge Steven Boyce handed down the harshest possible sentence available after the death penalty was taken off the table ahead of trial.