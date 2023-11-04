HGV driver almost topples lorry while four times over drink-drive limit

Durham police have released footage of a drink driver almost tipping a HGV over while four times over the limit.

Marius Viorel Amarie pleaded guilty to drink driving after dash cam footage saw him have near misses with cars and traffic islands while between Heighington and Aycliffe village, near Darlington on 27 October.

At one point he appeared to be driving around a roundabout with half of his truck’s wheels on the island.

Breathalyser results saw him blow 131, when the legal limit is 35, leading to a 12-week suspended prison sentence and facing a three-year driving ban.