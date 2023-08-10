Taco vendor attacked and pepper-sprayed by woman who 'refused to pay for food'

Footage captures the moment a woman appears to trash a Los Angeles taco stand and attack the vendor.

The incident happened at Ortiz Tacos just after 6:30pm on Sunday 6 August and according to the vendor the suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old Renee Latrice Hines, refused to pay for her food.

Investigators said the woman punched and pepper sprayed one of the workers at the stand, which led to someone filming the incident.

After the attack, she can be seen getting into a purple Lexus.

The LAPD confirmed that Hines had been located and taken into custody on Wednesday.