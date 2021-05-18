An Italian village submerged beneath a lake has been revealed for the first time in more than 70 years, as the water was temporarily drained as part of repair works.

Footage from Lake Resia in northern Italy shows the exposed remains of the village of Curon, which was once home to hundreds of people before it was flooded in 1950 to create a hydroelectric plant.

Usually, a pointy church steeple emerging from the lake is the only hint of the old village hidden in its depths.