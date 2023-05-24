Sniffer dogs and pickaxes used to scour reservoir in Madeleine McCann investigation

Police have combed the banks of a reservoir in Portugal with the help of sniffer dogs and pickaxes in searches connected to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Divers entered the water at the Barragem do Arade dam on Tuesday, 23 May.

The location is around 30 miles (50km) from Praia da Luz, where the three-year-old went missing in 2007.

Officers have concentrated their efforts int one area of the reservoir.

Police have been hammering away at the ground with pickaxes and combing through small rocks with rakes and spades.

