30 tonnes of ham scattered across road after lorry overturns in Madrid tunnel

Hams were left scattered across a road in Madrid, Spain, after a lorry overturned in a tunnel.

The incident occurred on Sunday 2 June, when the vehicle hit the side of the tunnel entrance, causing the 30-tonne load to be spilt on the floor.

According to the emergency services in Madrid, the tunnel was closed overnight while the hams were collected.

The driver was unhurt by the crash.

Footage of the overturned truck and the hams scattered across the road were shared online by Madrid’s Security and Emergency Agency.