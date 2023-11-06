Man falls onto subway tracks seconds before train arrives

A man fell onto the subway tracks just moments before a train arrived at a New York station, as police rushed to pull him to safety.

Officers from New York Police Department were on patrol at the subway platforms in Elmhurst on Friday 3 November, when they saw the man fall onto the tracks.

Without hesitation, they raced to the man and with the help of some good samaritans, they pulled him to safety.

Just seconds later a train arrives at the station and pulls in to where the man had fallen.