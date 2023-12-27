Moment thug punches man unconscious before robbing him caught on CCTV

The moment a thug knocks a man unconscious before rifling through his pockets to rob him has been caught on CCTV.

The victim and a woman were using a cashpoint when they were approached by Philip Moore, 40, and Garfield Stone, 58, in Kettering town centre on 16 May.

When the pair refused to give them money or use their mobile phones, Moore assaulted the man, as the woman fled in terror.

Moore then chased the woman down before punching her in the face while attempting to steal her phone.

Moore then returned to the male victim to assault him again, rifling through his pockets and stealing his bank card and phone.

Stone has now been sentenced to 15 weeks in prison.

Moore has been jailed for three years.