A pro-democracy Hong Kong protester was dragged inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted, before British police officers entered the compound and rescued him.

Footage shared on social media shows people from the consulate kicking and tearing down posters before violence breaks out with demonstrators.

One man is then dragged in and can be seen being beaten by a number of unidentifiable men wearing masks and protective vests.

Police officers were then seen entering the consulate grounds and pulling the protester out.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.