Moment man punches rail worker who challenged him for fare evasion

Greater Manchester police released footage they say shows a man punching a rail worker who had challenged him over fare evasion.

This video shows the assault at Wigan Wallgate on 6 February, which left the 55-year-old victim with fractures to his eye socket, cheekbone and jaw.

Michael Lucas, 32, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to 28 months in jail on 24 October.

Lucas dropped his mobile phone and driving license as he fled the station, helping officers track him down and arrest him.

