Car wedged in Manhattan subway station after man drives into entrance

Footage shows the scene after a man drove an SUV onto a pathway before jamming the vehicle inside a Manhattan subway station entrance on Friday, 24 November.

The Nissan Rogue jumped the curb before getting stuck inside the narrow staircase entrance, police said.

“Nobody was hurt. That was the main thing,” witness Marty Morua told CBS News.

“Luckily Friday after Thanksgiving there’s no school. Most stores are closed,” he added.

Police have not confirmed the circumstances behind the crash in Washington Heights.