Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:43
Car wedged in Manhattan subway station after man drives into entrance
Footage shows the scene after a man drove an SUV onto a pathway before jamming the vehicle inside a Manhattan subway station entrance on Friday, 24 November.
The Nissan Rogue jumped the curb before getting stuck inside the narrow staircase entrance, police said.
“Nobody was hurt. That was the main thing,” witness Marty Morua told CBS News.
“Luckily Friday after Thanksgiving there’s no school. Most stores are closed,” he added.
Police have not confirmed the circumstances behind the crash in Washington Heights.
Up next
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
05:37
Best high street Christmas sandwiches revealed
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
03:12
Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
03:12
Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’
03:20
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session
03:40
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
01:27
Ten Hag urges Man Utd to match ‘fuel’ of Everton’s anger after penalty
00:38
Arteta responds to reaching 200 games as Arsenal boss with best record
00:43
Djokovic reflects on altercation with British fans after Davis Cup win
02:35
Burnley boss Kompany responds to Everton’s points deduction
01:22
Blue whales return ‘home’ decades after being wiped out by whaling
00:44
Spectacular waterspout spins off Amalfi coast
01:09
Toxic foam floats on Delhi’s Yamuna river in drone footage
00:34
Brazil residents travel by boat on flooded street after heavy rain
00:58
Jennifer Saunders confesses to falling asleep mid-performance
01:20
Daisy Haggard ‘accidentally sent x-rated picture to new colleague’
00:36
I’m a Celeb’s Grace Dent gets medical attention after Bushtucker Trial
00:34
Nella Rose ‘shaken up’ as she quits Bushtucker Trial
00:45
First look at Trafalgar Square’s Christmas tree from Norway
01:10
TikTok fitness influencers appear to mock fellow gym-goer’s moves
01:01
Christine McGuinness: ‘Autism made me leave school before I was 14’
00:29
Strictly’s Layton Williams opens up about moment he embraced being gay
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09