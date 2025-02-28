Underwater footage shows scuba divers in the Philippines battling with strong undercurrents moments before two tourists were swept away, with one later killed in a shark attack.

The pair, identified as Ilia Peregudin, 29, and Maksim Melekhov, 39, were part of a group of four Russian divers who had traveled with a local instructor to waters off Verde Island, south of Manila.

Video shows a group of nearby divers swimming in rough conditions moments before the Russian group were buffeted by strong currents.

“[A] Russian diver was found while being attacked by sharks. His right arm, unfortunately, had been severed and the sharks were moving around him,” Philippine coast guard official said, while confirming the second diver had been found unconscious in the water and was later declared dead by hospital doctors.