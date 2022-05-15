Margaret Thatcher statue egged shortly after installation

A bronze statue of Margaret Thatcher was egged shortly after it was lowered into place in her hometown of Grantham, Lincolnshire, on Sunday (15 May).

The statue has been placed on a 10ft plinth surrounded by fencing and CCTV is in operation due to the risk of damage.

In 2018 Westminster Council rejected plans to install a statue of the former prime minister opposite the Houses of Parliament as it could attract "civil disobedience and vandalism".

