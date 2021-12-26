Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for US to restore ‘Christian values’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene said she sought election to “restore” the US to the “Christian principles”.

In a Christmas-themed video Ms Greene said “For those of us who are Christians will remember and celebrate the true reason for the season. The birth of the greatest gift God could ever give the world, Jesus of Nazareth."

“And that is exactly why I came to Congress – to work to see America restored to the Christian principles that have given rise to the greatest nation the world has ever known.” she added.

