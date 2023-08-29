Transport Secretary Mark Harper apologises for major air traffic control failure

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has apologised and confirmed there will be an independent review into why a major air traffic control failure took place, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

The transport secretary confirmed the review will take place when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

Mr Harper said: “With a problem of this magnitude there will have to be an independent look at it by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“A report will then come to me and we will look at that to see if there are lessons to be learned about reducing the risk of it happening again.”