Martin Lewis has issued an urgent Bitcoin scam warning to Britons as he stated: “They are trying to steal your money”.

The Money Saving Expert founder posted an urgent message to followers on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (18 March), warning people to be vigilant.

He said: “With the Bitcoin price up, scammers are again using social media ads using my, or others, fake endorsement to pretend you’re buying it. In reality, they are just trying to steal your money.”

The 51-year-old then shared further advice from an interview he recently filmed on This Morning.