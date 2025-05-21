Martin Lewis gives car finance claim deadline update

Martin Lewis has given an important deadline update when it comes to car finance scandal claims.

The Money Saving Expert said he expected an update in July after the UK’s Supreme Court heard a case at the start of April, which many hope the outcome will determine whether they receive compensation.

Financial providers have been accused of using discretionary commission arrangements (DCAs) to increase interest rates on motor finance.

Around two-and-a-half million people have now put DCA claims in.

Addressing the scandal on his Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (20 May), Mr Lewis said: “The people in the know are telling me the decision will be in July.”