Martin Lewis calls for urgent changes to ‘unfair’ child benefit system

Martin Lewis has called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to make urgent changes to the UK’s “unfair” child benefit system.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (22 January), Mr Lewis explained how the current system works.

He said: “There is an unfairness in the system that harshly penalises single-income families or two-parent families where one of them is a higher earner and that’s because you start to lose child benefit when one earner his £50,000, and you lose it totally when one earner hits £60,000.”

Mr Lewis said he had previously spoken about the flawed system with Mr Hunt.