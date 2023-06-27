Martin Lewis outlines what to do if you can’t afford your rent increase

Martin Lewis has issued advice for those who cannot afford rent increases.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the MoneySavingExpert explained that there are rules about how often rents can go up and it depends on the individual contract.

"If you feel your rent is going up in an unfair way, you will be surprised at how many different routes there are," Lewis said.

It comes as figures from the Office for National Statistics show that private rental prices paid by tenants in the UK rose by 5 per cent in the 12 months to May 2023, up from 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to April 2023.