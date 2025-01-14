Thief rips package from FedEx driver’s arms as he makes deliveries

Thieves snatched a package from a FedEx driver's hands as he was making a delivery in Harvard, Massachusetts, on Friday (10 January).

Harvard Police Department said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 12:43pm.

Officials said the victim told them he exited the vehicle with the package when a white, late-model Acura TLX with very dark tinted windows and a Connecticut license plate bearing partial letters “BN” pulled up alongside him.

Two masked men approached the driver, forcibly taking the package, and issuing verbal threats implying they were armed, the department added.

Police said the driver was not physically harmed.

An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.