Commuter nearly hit by 25-pound ceiling panel at Massachusetts subway station

A commuter was almost hit by a 25-pound (11kg) ceiling panel when it came crashing down at a Red Line subway station in Massachusetts.

Footage released on Friday, 3 March shows the panel missing a woman by inches at Harvard Square station in Cambridge.

The panel was installed in the 1980s, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MBTA).

According to officials, corrosion from water caused the panel to fall.

Ten ceiling panels have been removed at the station and panels at all T stations will be inspected, the MBTA said.

