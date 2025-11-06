Massive fireball erupts in the Bronx injuring seven firefighters

A massive fireball which was caught on camera injured seven firefighters in the Bronx.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said in a statement that they arrived at Westchester Avenue to find “multiple cars and rubbish piles on fire” and “while on scene, an explosion occurred” on Wednesday night (5 November).

Five firefighters suffered burns to their hands and faces, with three of them being admitted to Jacobi Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause is underway.