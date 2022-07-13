Matt Gaetz claims active shooter alert bill is anti-Second Amendment

A proposal to create a nationwide active shooter alert system will “programme” US citizens to “hate” the Second Amendment, Matt Gaetz has said.

The Active Shooter Alert Act would create a localised emergency alert system like the Amber Alert for missing children.

“They hope that if they programme you and bombard you long enough, that you’ll hate your own Second Amendment rights, or that you may tattle on your neighbour, who is lawfully and rightfully exercising theirs,” the Republican representative for Florida said.

