Residents of Lahaina were allowed back home on Friday 11 August for the first time since wildfires killed at least 67 people and turned large swaths of the centuries-old town into a hellscape of ashen rubble.

The devastation was clear to see, with nearly every building flattened to debris on Front Street, the heart of the Maui community and the economic hub of the island.

Incinerated cars were seen crushed by downed telephone poles, while charred elevator shafts still stand as testaments to the burned-down apartment buildings they once served.

Pools could also be seen filled with charcoal-coloured water.