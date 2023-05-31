An Indian federal minister sprinted to her car to evade a reporter’s questions about an ongoing protest by top wrestlers.

“Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” culture minister Meenakshi Lekhi tells her aides, while evading questions about the wrestlers’ plan to throw their medals into the river Ganga.

“The legal process is ongoing,” she finally says about the protest against India’s wrestling association chief, accused of sexual harassment.

United World Wrestling, that governs the sport internationally, issued a statement expressing “great concern” over the protest that has been met with resistance from law enforcement.