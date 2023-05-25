Watch moment drive-by shooting interrupts live TV interview

A drive-by shooting was captured during a live TV interview in a Memphis park.

The incident happened at 11am in the morning, during a discussion about crime reduction efforts with a resident named Yolanda, of the Whitehaven neighbourhood in south Memphis.

“It’s okay. Thank you, Lord Jesus. Just stay down and get down,” Yolanda can be heard saying, as the television crew ducks to the ground.

She can then be heard comforting the ABC24 reporter, adding: “We should be alright.”

