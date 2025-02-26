Met Office presenter uses weather prediction to make Arsenal dig

A Met Office meteorologist took a swipe at Arsenal’s form as he predicted a drop in temperatures this week.

In the national weather and climate service’s weekly Deep Dive YouTube forecast, Alex Burkill explained that the weather will get colder towards Thursday, Friday, and the weekend.

As he selected a graph on screen, he joked: "If we look at the minimum temperatures, you can see dropping down, well... Arsenal dropping some points as we go into the weekend. Let's hope that doesn't happen this weekend."

The jibe came after Mikel Arteta’s side dropped points and a 1-0 loss at home to West Ham.