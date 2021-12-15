Line of Duty's 'Ted Hastings' calls out Met Police over No 10 party in protest video

Led By Donkeys appeared to use the voice of a Line of Duty character to question Metropolitan police on why they will not investigate the Downing Street Christmas party.

The political activists parked a large screen outside Scotland Yard in a bid to question Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick.

Line of Duty's Ted Hastings appears to voice the audio that says: "It's not a rhetorical question ma'am, the police serve the public, we do so without fear or favour," the voice adds.

"Who exactly does the Metropolitan Police UK work for ma'am? Our citizens, or Boris Johnson?"

