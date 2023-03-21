Met Police chief Mark Rowley ‘embarrassed and humbled’ by Casey report findings

The Metropolitan Police chief says he is "upset, embarrassed and humbled" by the findings of the damning Casey report.

Led by Baroness Louise Casey, the review found the force is institutionally racist, misogynistic, and sexist.

Sir Mark Rowley says he is "resolved" that policing will be reformed to do better for the people of London.

Baroness Casey has also warned that she "cannot sufficiently assure" the public that there are not more officers like Couzens and Carrick in the force.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.