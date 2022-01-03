London’s Metropolitan Police has come under fire for posting a clip of its officers carrying out random drug swabs in Shoreditch.

In a tweet, the Met Police shared the footage and said officers were performing the tests on members of the public to ensure “the night time economy” is safe.

In the clip, a group of officers can be seen talking to, searching and swabbing the hands of members of the public on the streets at night.

Since it was posted, the video has drawn backlash not only from members of the public, but from journalists, those in politics, and other public figures.