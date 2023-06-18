CCTV footage shows the extent of a then-18-year-old girls rampage at an Adelaide McDonald’s, which could see her put behind bars.

Mia Miller punched, spat, and threw food at McDonald’s employees back in October during a drunken rampage - incidents all of which she has pleaded guilty to.

The new footage shows the teen march up to the counter three times in a ten-minute period to cause more chaos.

“This was the worst shift in my entire 15 years working for McDonald’s, causing deep emotions that continue to affect me every day,” the restaurant manager said of the incident.