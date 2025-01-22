Michael Fanone, a former police officer injured in the January 6 US Capitol riot, told Stewart Rhodes to "go f*** himself" live on CNN after the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers group said he had "no regrets" over the 2021 insurrection.

Mr Fanone suffered burns, heart attack and traumatic brain injuries while defending Congress.

Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 18 years in prison — was released from prison after Trump commuted his sentence.

More than 1,500 people were criminally charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Trump issued “full pardons” for virtually all of them on January 20, and commuted the sentences of 14 convicted members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to time served. Pending cases are being dismissed.