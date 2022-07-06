Boris Johnson refuses to confirm if Michael Gove told him to resign

Boris Johnson has refused to confirm to the Liaison Committee if Michael Gove told him to step down as prime minister.

The levelling up secretary privately told Johnson it is time to quit at a meeting on Wednesday morning (6 July).

Over 30 ministers, including the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, have handed in their resignations.

Many letters of resignation cited a loss of confidence in the prime minister, but Johnson insisted he will continue in his position.

