Michael Gove reveals if he's been receiving 'weight-loss advice' from Boris Johnson

Michael Gove has revealed if Boris Johnson has been giving him ‘weight-loss advice’ following the former prime minister’s recent Ozempic confession in his Daily Mail column.

The levelling-up secretary appeared alongside Sky’s Sophy Ridge as he was grilled for his thoughts on the column, which saw Johnson admit he’d been using the celebrity-favoured Diabetes drug to lose weight.

“No, when it comes to weight loss... the most important thing is to follow the advice of the experts”, Gove responded.

Once the interview had wrapped up, Ridge quipped to the camera: “Michael Gove now a fan of experts, who’d have thought it.”