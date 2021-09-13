Listen to Michael Gove make racist and sexist comments in unearthed audio

Michael Gove made crude sexual comments, joked about paedophilia within top levels of government and used a racist slur in a series of remarks made in university debates, The Independent can reveal.

In apparent attempts at humour, Mr Gove referred to people colonised by the British as “fuzzy wuzzies”, accused former Tory minister Sir Leon Brittan of being a paedophile, and made a string of sexual jokes at the expense of Conservative minister Lucy Frazer, in speeches at the Cambridge Union.

