This is the moment Tory minister Michelle Donelan is heckled by climate protestors during her speech on artificial intelligence at a seemingly empty O2 Arena in London.

The Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan was addressing the CogX conference when activists from Fossil Free London staged a noisy protest.

Footage shared by the group shows a man interrupting the minister’s speech by shouting: “Michelle Donelan does not care about the future.

“She only cares about oily money.”

He is dragged out of the hall by security before a woman is heard shouting “Michelle Donelan and the Conservative Party are ensuring that we will not have a future”.