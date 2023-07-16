RMT boss Mick Lynch has criticised Keir Starmer, saying the Labour leader ‘needs to show he’s on the side of the working people’.

Lynch said the party weren’t doing enough to support striking workers in the same way the general public are.

“At the minute I think Keir Starmer and his team have got to show some clear water, some clear red water between themselves and the Daily Mail and The Telegraph and themselves and the Conservatives”, he said on Sophy Ridge’s Sky News programme.

“At the minute many people can’t spot the difference and that’s a shame for somebody who’s probably, as talented as Keir Starmer is.”