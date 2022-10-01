RMT boss Mick Lynch calls Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng ‘libertarian anarchists’

Mick Lynch has hit out at Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, calling the pair “libertarian anarchists” from the picket line on Saturday, 1 October.

“Barely anyone in this country had heard of Liz Truss at the last election. Kwasi Kwarteng was more or less an obscure academic,” the RMU Union boss told LBC.

Mr Lynch continued to criticise the new government for public spending cuts, saying “everyone in this country needs to make the Tory party wake up - not just because of this railway dispute but because of the rampant libertarian anarchism.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.