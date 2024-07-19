Timelapse: How global Microsoft IT outage grounded flights across US

This timelapse shows how flights from American Airlines, Delta, and United were grounded as a global IT outage took much of the world’s infrastructure offline.

On Friday, 19 July, banks, supermarkets and other major institutions reported computer issues disrupting services, with some airlines warning of delays and some airports grounding flights.

Sky News was offline and an ABC News presenter was unable to read from an autocue as TV stations were affected.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said it was “actively working” to fix a “defect” in an update for Microsoft Windows users which sparked the chaos, the company’s chief executive has said.