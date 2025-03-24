Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury, who was jailed for drunkenly punching a constituent, has revealed the alcohol monitoring tag he must wear for 120 days in an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Amesbury was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, later reduced to a suspended sentence following an appeal , for assaulting Paul Fellows, 45, in Frodsham, Cheshire last October. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, 12 months of alcohol monitoring, anger management, and 20 days of rehabilitation.

Amesbury vowed to stay alcohol-free longer than the conditions of his sentence, telling presenters Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, "I intend to go beyond 120 days."