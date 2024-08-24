A manslaughter investigation has been launched into the deaths of seven people onboard British tech mogul Mike Lynch’s yacht.

Mr Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among the seven people who died after the Bayesian superyacht sank near Porticello at about 5am local time on Monday (19 August).

Italian prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio confirmed the news in a press conference on Saturday (24 August).

Mr Cartosion said: “I can confirm that the prosecutor’s office is currently investigating a so-called ‘crime hypothesis’ of shipwreck and manslaughter against unknown persons.

“However we are only at a very early stage of the investigation and the developments can be unpredictable, we are not currently excluding any hypothesis.”